Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Director Nicholas T. Long Sells 5,470 Shares

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $211,415.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,888.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:WWW traded down $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.19. The stock had a trading volume of 438,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,882. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.95 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.25.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.91.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 1,786.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.