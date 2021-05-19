Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.80% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cumulus Media Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. It owns and operates radio stations which provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:CMLS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.30. 33,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,080. Cumulus Media has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.15. The company has a market cap of $210.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.27.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.88) by $0.81. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cumulus Media will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMLS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cumulus Media in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. 66.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

