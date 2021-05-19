James W. Green Sells 39,188 Shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Stock

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) CEO James W. Green sold 39,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $290,383.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James W. Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, James W. Green sold 35,000 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $209,300.00.

Shares of Harvard Bioscience stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $7.15. 274,073 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,113. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $285.69 million, a P/E ratio of -40.67 and a beta of 1.73. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $7.80.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. Analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,202,000 after purchasing an additional 13,643 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 15.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,917,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,472,000 after buying an additional 252,350 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 6.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,712,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,352,000 after buying an additional 101,032 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 17.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,427,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,795,000 after buying an additional 211,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 10.8% in the first quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 107,000 shares during the period. 64.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HBIO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Harvard Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

