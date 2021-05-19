bAlpha Trading 70.2% Lower This Week (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded down 36.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. bAlpha has a total market cap of $3.82 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, bAlpha has traded 70.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One bAlpha coin can now be bought for about $216.48 or 0.00550348 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00075657 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004661 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00016639 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $455.42 or 0.01157806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00056588 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,829.48 or 0.09735514 BTC.

bAlpha Coin Profile

bAlpha is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 17,631 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

bAlpha Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bAlpha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bAlpha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

