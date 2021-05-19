Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.69 Million

Brokerages expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) will announce sales of $53.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.50 million and the highest is $53.88 million. Great Southern Bancorp reported sales of $51.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full-year sales of $213.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $213.30 million to $214.21 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $208.34 million, with estimates ranging from $206.17 million to $210.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Great Southern Bancorp.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $53.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.06 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

NASDAQ:GSBC traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $56.46. 14,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $774.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.99. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.32 and a 52 week high of $60.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

In other news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $127,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Linton J. Thomason sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $234,890.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,850 shares of company stock worth $558,245. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 159.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 44.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.