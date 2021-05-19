OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Insider Stephen L. Silvestro Sells 13,242 Shares

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $565,698.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.41. 95,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,244. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.40. The firm has a market cap of $819.24 million, a P/E ratio of -124.76 and a beta of 0.82. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $63.98.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 million. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRX. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on OPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

