The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CEO Sells $1,662,277.76 in Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CEO Mark Breitbard sold 46,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,662,277.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,572,245.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mark Breitbard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 4th, Mark Breitbard sold 18,908 shares of The Gap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $662,347.24.

On Thursday, April 15th, Mark Breitbard sold 6,948 shares of The Gap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $228,033.36.

On Monday, March 15th, Mark Breitbard sold 6,948 shares of The Gap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $216,708.12.

Shares of GPS stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.94. 7,527,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,861,160. The Gap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $37.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.73.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. The Gap’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GPS shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Gap from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Gap from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Gap from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in The Gap by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Gap by 6.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in The Gap by 5.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of The Gap by 12.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,138 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Gap by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

