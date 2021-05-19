Insider Selling: Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CFO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CFO Jill Woodworth sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $4,605,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PTON stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.55. 14,781,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,257,511. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The company has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,359.86 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.94 and its 200-day moving average is $123.49.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PTON shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 143.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

