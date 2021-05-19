Insider Selling: Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Director Sells 45,229 Shares of Stock

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 45,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $1,030,316.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Cadence Bancorporation stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.62. The stock had a trading volume of 755,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,605. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.91. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.85 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,574,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,001,000 after buying an additional 325,942 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 110.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,757,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,166,000 after buying an additional 1,444,417 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after buying an additional 131,997 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,941,000 after buying an additional 471,999 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,592,000 after buying an additional 159,446 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CADE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.14.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.