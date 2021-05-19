Gregory M. Glenn Sells 5,712 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $765,293.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,551.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NVAX stock traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.14. 1,894,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,217,010. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.50 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.92 and its 200-day moving average is $168.36.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their target price on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Novavax from $338.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Novavax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Novavax in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,964,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at $62,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Novavax by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 822,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,176,000 after buying an additional 476,750 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in Novavax during the first quarter worth about $45,328,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Novavax in the first quarter valued at about $42,608,000. Institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.