The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Director Sells $83,520,000.00 in Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $83,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,545,133.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CG traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $42.04. 1,686,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,593. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.48. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.48 and a 52-week high of $45.23.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,196,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,021,000 after buying an additional 1,222,009 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,784,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,302,000 after acquiring an additional 261,508 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 153.8% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,939,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,083,000 after acquiring an additional 107,602 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,561,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,108,000 after acquiring an additional 114,862 shares during the period. 33.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.08.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

