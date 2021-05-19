Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.34 billion-$3.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.29 billion.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GTES shares. TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Shares of NYSE:GTES traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.25. 519,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.64 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.02. Gates Industrial has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $881.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.97 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. Gates Industrial’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $364,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

