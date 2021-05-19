MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of MAG traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.90. The stock had a trading volume of 469,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,691. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.76 and a beta of 1.19. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $24.43.

A number of analysts recently commented on MAG shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.19.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

