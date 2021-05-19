PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.6% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.20. 28,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,560,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $200.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.99. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.53 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.