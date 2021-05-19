Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Hits New 1-Year High at $57.78

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.78 and last traded at $56.32, with a volume of 7220 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCMWY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $60.00.

Get Swisscom alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.21.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.