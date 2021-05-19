Everipedia (IQ) Trading Down 34.2% Over Last 7 Days

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 29.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Everipedia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Everipedia has a market cap of $121.08 million and approximately $6.32 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Everipedia has traded down 34.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Everipedia Coin Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,019,146,762 coins and its circulating supply is 9,948,484,388 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

