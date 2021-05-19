Quiztok (QTCON) Market Cap Achieves $35.90 Million

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded down 16% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. In the last seven days, Quiztok has traded down 32.1% against the US dollar. One Quiztok coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0488 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges. Quiztok has a market capitalization of $35.90 million and $1.75 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok Coin Profile

QTCON is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 735,972,483 coins. Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Quiztok Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

