LABS Group Price Down 31.8% Over Last 7 Days (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. LABS Group has a market cap of $12.66 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, LABS Group has traded 31.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 34.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00069609 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.64 or 0.00313873 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.61 or 0.00179241 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004392 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 35.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $405.10 or 0.01028353 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 36.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00032523 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

