Head to Head Review: DuPont de Nemours (DD) vs. Its Peers

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Plastics materials & resins” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare DuPont de Nemours to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.5% of DuPont de Nemours shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of shares of all “Plastics materials & resins” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of DuPont de Nemours shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of shares of all “Plastics materials & resins” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares DuPont de Nemours and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DuPont de Nemours $21.51 billion $498.00 million 22.17 DuPont de Nemours Competitors $14.88 billion $485.51 million 19.98

DuPont de Nemours has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. DuPont de Nemours is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares DuPont de Nemours and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DuPont de Nemours -14.73% 6.30% 3.59% DuPont de Nemours Competitors 2.38% 7.95% 3.19%

Volatility and Risk

DuPont de Nemours has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DuPont de Nemours’ peers have a beta of -0.79, suggesting that their average stock price is 179% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for DuPont de Nemours and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DuPont de Nemours 0 11 8 0 2.42 DuPont de Nemours Competitors 175 988 1314 39 2.48

DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus price target of $80.47, indicating a potential downside of 4.47%. As a group, “Plastics materials & resins” companies have a potential upside of 2.23%. Given DuPont de Nemours’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DuPont de Nemours has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

DuPont de Nemours pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. DuPont de Nemours pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Plastics materials & resins” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 36.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. DuPont de Nemours has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

DuPont de Nemours peers beat DuPont de Nemours on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process. This segment also provides semiconductor and advanced packaging materials; dielectric and metallization solutions for chip packaging; and silicones for light emitting diode packaging and semiconductor applications; permanent and process chemistries for the fabrication of printed circuit boards to include laminates and substrates, electroless, and electrolytic metallization solutions, as well as patterning solutions, and materials and metallization processes for metal finishing, decorative, and industrial applications. In addition, it offers various materials to manufacture rigid and flexible displays for liquid crystal displays, advanced-matrix organic light emitting diode, and quantum dot applications. The Transportation & Advanced Polymers segment provides engineering resins, adhesives, silicones, lubricants, and parts to engineers and designers in the transportation, electronics, healthcare, industrial, and consumer end-markets. Its Safety & Construction segment provides engineered products and integrated systems for worker safety, water purification and separation, aerospace, energy, medical packaging, and building materials. The company was formerly known as DowDuPont Inc. and changed its name to DuPont de Nemours, Inc. in June 2019. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

