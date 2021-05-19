Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.

HIX stock remained flat at $$7.18 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,769. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $7.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average is $6.90.

About Western Asset High Income Fund II

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

