Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NETI traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.55. The stock had a trading volume of 81,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,532. Eneti has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $25.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.18.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $3.95.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NETI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eneti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Eneti from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Eneti

Eneti Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or finance leased 41 vessels consisting of 13 Kamsarmax vessels and 28 Ultramax vessels, as well as time chartered-in five Kamsarmax vessels.

