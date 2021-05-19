Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DMO)

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of DMO traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,881. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.35. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $15.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,833 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

