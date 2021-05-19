LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.

NYSE SCD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,430. LMP Capital and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $13.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.13.

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

