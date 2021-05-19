Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0282 per share by the energy company on Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Marine Petroleum Trust has decreased its dividend by 31.2% over the last three years.

Shares of Marine Petroleum Trust stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $4.44. 7,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,045. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $8.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) by 289.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.78% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2020, it had an overriding royalty interest in 59 oil and natural gas leases covering an aggregate of 217,056 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

