Insider Selling: Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.00, for a total value of C$890,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,270,038.

David Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

On Thursday, May 13th, David Smith sold 10,500 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.05, for a total value of C$882,525.00.

Shares of AEM traded down C$0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$87.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,696. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of C$69.14 and a 1-year high of C$117.35. The stock has a market cap of C$21.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$79.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$85.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58.

Several research analysts recently commented on AEM shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$81.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$91.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$99.33.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.