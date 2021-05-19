Todd Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Todd Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,248,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,369 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 1.1% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $48,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.26.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $41.52. 708,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,470,547. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.75. The firm has a market cap of $355.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $42.95.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

