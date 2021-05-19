$75.51 Million in Sales Expected for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) to announce sales of $75.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Gogo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $79.24 million and the lowest is $71.80 million. Gogo reported sales of $96.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gogo will report full year sales of $318.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $313.90 million to $329.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $348.95 million, with estimates ranging from $336.26 million to $362.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

GOGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Gogo in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen increased their target price on Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gogo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

NASDAQ GOGO traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.07. 1,021,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,684,031. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average is $10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.48. Gogo has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $17.23.

In other news, Director Robert L. Crandall bought 50,000 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $572,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gtcr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,055,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,538,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,921,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,882,000 after purchasing an additional 115,985 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,572,000 after purchasing an additional 77,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 723,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 251,295 shares during the last quarter. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

