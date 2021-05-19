Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.09. Gladstone Investment posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 34.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,157. Gladstone Investment has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.26 million, a P/E ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Earnings History and Estimates for Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

