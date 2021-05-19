Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $543 million-$555 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $547.05 million.

NYSE SWCH traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.98. 2,236,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,207,080. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average is $16.64. Switch has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.78 and a beta of 0.72.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Switch will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SWCH shares. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Switch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist assumed coverage on Switch in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.44.

In other news, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $1,824,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 578,353 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,158.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,514,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,744,800.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

