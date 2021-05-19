1,814 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Purchased by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 136,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $144.78. The stock had a trading volume of 87,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,560,581. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $126.53 and a one year high of $148.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.23.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

