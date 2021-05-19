Bar Harbor Trust Services Sells 1,593 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bar Harbor Trust Services reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,477 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.45. The company had a trading volume of 794,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,870,557. The stock has a market cap of $221.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.64. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $54.14.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.