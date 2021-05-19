WP Advisors LLC Sells 25 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

WP Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 775 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total transaction of $1,035,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,958,164.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,903 shares of company stock worth $78,114,057. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $24.18 on Wednesday, hitting $553.69. The stock had a trading volume of 807,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,451,867. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $679.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $674.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.00 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $533.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,160.38, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 target price (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.93.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

