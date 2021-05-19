Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,373 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bruni J V & Co. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 198,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,678,000 after purchasing an additional 46,850 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 24,012 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,812,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $115,988,000 after purchasing an additional 215,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 38,455 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.29.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $54.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $218.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.97. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

