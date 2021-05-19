Bruni J V & Co. Co. Purchases 46,850 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bruni J V & Co. Co. raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,850 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 1.6% of Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bruni J V & Co. Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,141,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,134,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,026 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Intel by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,405 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,195,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,932,489,000 after acquiring an additional 994,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,192,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649,880 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of Intel stock opened at $54.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.03 and a 200 day moving average of $55.97. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.