Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $109.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to post sales of $109.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $106.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $111.89 million. Golar LNG reported sales of $117.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full-year sales of $406.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $400.38 million to $413.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $447.88 million, with estimates ranging from $410.19 million to $511.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Golar LNG.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Golar LNG had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 55.97%. The company had revenue of $112.89 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GLNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Golar LNG in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Luminus Management LLC grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 286.2% in the 4th quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 313,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 232,288 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,214,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,181,340 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLNG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.70. 1,772,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,053. Golar LNG has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

