Zacks: Analysts Expect Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $80,000.00

Equities analysts expect that Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) will post $80,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Geron’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50,000.00 and the highest is $100,000.00. Geron posted sales of $40,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Geron will report full-year sales of $280,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $140,000.00 to $400,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $300,000.00, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $400,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Geron.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 21,631.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GERN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.83.

Shares of GERN traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,285,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.60 and a quick ratio of 9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.70. Geron has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $2.36.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Geron during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Geron by 26.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 262,026 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Geron during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Geron by 268.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 13,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Geron by 81.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

