Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.07 Million

Brokerages expect Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) to post $43.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $43.10 million and the lowest is $43.00 million. Sprout Social reported sales of $31.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full-year sales of $175.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $172.26 million to $177.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $222.41 million, with estimates ranging from $218.18 million to $229.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 million. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.91.

SPT stock traded down $6.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.40. The company had a trading volume of 76,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,144. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.32. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.63. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $23.06 and a twelve month high of $82.47.

In other news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $76,731.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Collins sold 10,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $718,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,072 shares of company stock valued at $12,891,117.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,672,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,356,000 after acquiring an additional 42,032 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,482,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,639,000 after acquiring an additional 491,409 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,368,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,055,000 after acquiring an additional 133,166 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 929,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,699,000 after acquiring an additional 173,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 921,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,246,000 after acquiring an additional 44,864 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

