TrustToken Trading Up 45.8% Over Last 7 Days (TRU)

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One TrustToken coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on exchanges. TrustToken has a market cap of $50.87 million and $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrustToken has traded up 45.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00072563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 38.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00015748 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 34.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.20 or 0.01138940 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00055747 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00100023 BTC.

TRU is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2020. TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 coins and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 coins. The official message board for TrustToken is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrustToken’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrustToken is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

