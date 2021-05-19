Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Healthpeak Properties reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Capital One Financial raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.45.

Shares of PEAK traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,907,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,120. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.67, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $23.57 and a 52 week high of $34.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $159,737.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 247,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 35,757 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,963,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,564,000 after acquiring an additional 242,796 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 158,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 22,494 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after acquiring an additional 18,596 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

