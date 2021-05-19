Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Montreal is one of the largest banks in North America, is also one of Canada’s oldest banks. The bank offers a complete range of financial services in our chosen markets on both sides of the Canada-United States border. The bank offers to all of their clients not just financial products, but knowledge-based solutions, custom-made to add value in their financial affairs. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BMO. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cannonball Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.44.

BMO traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $100.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,119,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $45.35 and a 52-week high of $101.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth $8,854,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,635,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,724,000 after purchasing an additional 814,229 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 107,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 632,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,324,000 after purchasing an additional 62,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

