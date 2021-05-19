Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.95 EPS

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The Wireless communications provider reported $18.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $16.77 by $1.95, Fidelity Earnings reports. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 10.76%.

MBT stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.27. 202,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,448,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.64. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.