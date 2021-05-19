Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to announce earnings per share of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Xcel Energy also reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on XEL. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

NASDAQ XEL traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $70.57. 208,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,027,865. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.81 and a 200-day moving average of $65.60. The company has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $76.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.32%.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $842,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $107,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,417,057.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,204 shares of company stock worth $10,746,275 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 159,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,605,000 after buying an additional 27,854 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,267 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 479,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,970,000 after acquiring an additional 30,860 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

