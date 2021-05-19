Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.29 Million

Analysts expect that Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) will post $31.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zynex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.70 million. Zynex posted sales of $19.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zynex will report full-year sales of $140.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $135.13 million to $143.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $203.60 million, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $228.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zynex.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zynex had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 50.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley downgraded Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZYXI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zynex by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,089,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,171,000 after acquiring an additional 188,832 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 751.8% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,865,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,468 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 1,552.5% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,141 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 11.8% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 481,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after purchasing an additional 50,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zynex by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 329,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after buying an additional 12,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZYXI stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.22. 8,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,115. Zynex has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.52 million, a P/E ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.17.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

