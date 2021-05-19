AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.650-2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
ACM stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.01. 964,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,918. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.70. AECOM has a 1 year low of $34.59 and a 1 year high of $70.04.
AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.
About AECOM
AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.
See Also: Trading Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.