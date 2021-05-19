AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.650-2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ACM stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.01. 964,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,918. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.70. AECOM has a 1 year low of $34.59 and a 1 year high of $70.04.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of AECOM from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.50.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

