$339.82 Million in Sales Expected for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) will announce sales of $339.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $330.40 million and the highest is $346.06 million. Valley National Bancorp reported sales of $327.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

VLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Hovde Group cut Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.54.

Shares of NASDAQ VLY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.28. 185,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,568,918. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.75. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $14.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.83%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 339,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 116,528 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,595,000 after acquiring an additional 585,351 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,229,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

