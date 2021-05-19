Quant (QNT) Trading 20.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 19th. Quant has a market cap of $638.45 million and $14.99 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded up 20.8% against the dollar. One Quant coin can currently be bought for $52.88 or 0.00139342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000307 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000077 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.01 or 0.00721978 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (QNT) is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

