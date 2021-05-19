iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,687,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,283 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 8.0% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $121,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 293.0% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 117,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after buying an additional 87,566 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 261,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,409,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 403,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,851,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.62. 6,345,069 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.66.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.