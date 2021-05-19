1,500 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Acquired by Ithaka Group LLC

Ithaka Group LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $2,481,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 950,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,731,000 after buying an additional 8,664 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

In related news, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $17,788,846.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 253,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,167,114.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $1,743,769.84. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,175,501 shares of company stock valued at $292,796,316. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PG traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $135.92. The company had a trading volume of 299,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,314,909. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $332.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $111.43 and a twelve month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.