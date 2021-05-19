Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Sells 285 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,631,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,132,000 after buying an additional 184,256 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,611 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,948 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,602,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,720,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,498,000 after purchasing an additional 34,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.61. The company had a trading volume of 316,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,226,859. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.14. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.58 and a one year high of $80.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.