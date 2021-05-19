Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 178 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $577.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $679.55 and a 200-day moving average of $674.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $556.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,160.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total transaction of $1,035,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,958,164.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total transaction of $426,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,132,617.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,903 shares of company stock valued at $78,114,057 in the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.93.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

